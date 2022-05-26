PIXEL (PXL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $929.00

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $758,100.21 and $929.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,695.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $190.99 or 0.00643155 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00178683 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004615 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00016505 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

