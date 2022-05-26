Pitcairn Co. Sells 951 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,656 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises about 0.6% of Pitcairn Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $10,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,392,825,000 after purchasing an additional 295,602 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 62.1% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,491,000. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 30,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,611,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $29.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $388.45. 5,273,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $526.47. The company has a market capitalization of $109.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.00.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

