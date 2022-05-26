Pitcairn Co. Sells 547 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pitcairn Co. cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,843 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 312,088 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $80,669,000 after purchasing an additional 14,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 511,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $132,109,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.84.

NYSE LOW traded up $3.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.55. 3,943,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,213,017. The company has a market capitalization of $124.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.90 and its 200-day moving average is $226.69. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.22 and a 1 year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

