Pitcairn Co. Sells 5,328 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,328 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

STX stock traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,570. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $76.28 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.97.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 34.40%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Summit Redstone raised shares of Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.27.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

