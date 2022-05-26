Pitcairn Co. Sells 243 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Netflix by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,217,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,067,201,000 after acquiring an additional 36,951 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,320,858,000 after acquiring an additional 209,346 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,002,180,000 after acquiring an additional 385,522 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,268,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Netflix by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,108,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,897,090,000 after acquiring an additional 120,696 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix stock traded up $7.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $187.83. 8,509,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,391,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $275.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $430.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. UBS Group cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $562.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Netflix from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.31.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

