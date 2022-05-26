Pitcairn Co. Sells 215,267 Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 881,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,267 shares during the quarter. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust accounts for about 1.0% of Pitcairn Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $15,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OUNZ stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.02. 791,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,935. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average is $18.11. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $20.11.

