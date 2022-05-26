Pitcairn Co. Sells 1,153 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7,718.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 499,045 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5,773.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 401,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,064,000 after purchasing an additional 394,240 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,129,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,180,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,604,000 after purchasing an additional 264,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $37,797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

NYSE CMI traded up $1.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $204.20. 9,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,576. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $265.09.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.30.

In other news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $7,767,945.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,425 shares of company stock valued at $10,819,317. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.