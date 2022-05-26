Pitcairn Co. Reduces Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,507 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,047,785,000 after buying an additional 153,131 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in FedEx by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $520,369,000 after purchasing an additional 35,351 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,877,642 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $411,750,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in FedEx by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,796,457 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $464,636,000 after purchasing an additional 207,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX traded up $8.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $213.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,754. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.80 and a 200 day moving average of $230.41. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

About FedEx (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.