Pitcairn Co. Purchases Shares of 18,742 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,742 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. KGI Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.12.

DIS stock traded up $1.67 on Wednesday, reaching $103.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,690,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,993,889. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $99.47 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The company has a market capitalization of $188.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

