Pitcairn Co. Purchases 510 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,116 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 319.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 15,917 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 10.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Fortinet from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Fortinet from $410.00 to $353.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $362.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.29.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total transaction of $411,349.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,954,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,758,412.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.43, for a total transaction of $375,261.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,268.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,681 shares of company stock worth $1,324,222. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT traded up $8.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $295.65. 28,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,542. The company has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.33, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.67 and a 52 week high of $371.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.76.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.45 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 67.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

