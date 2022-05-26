Pitcairn Co. Purchases 104 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,047 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 68,750 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $72,654,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 66,333 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,100,000 after purchasing an additional 21,910 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 109,084 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $115,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,034.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays set a $325.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $918.08.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $2,019,636.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 417,001 shares of company stock valued at $373,252,861 in the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA traded up $30.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $658.80. 30,181,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,368,428. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $571.22 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $917.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $955.67. The stock has a market cap of $682.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.39, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

