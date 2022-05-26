Pitcairn Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,022 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded up $5.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $249.08. The company had a trading volume of 51,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,319. The firm has a market cap of $184.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.12.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.74.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

