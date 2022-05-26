Pitcairn Co. Lowers Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.12. The stock had a trading volume of 13,527,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,900,979. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.83 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.61 and its 200-day moving average is $138.77. The firm has a market cap of $92.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Stephens began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.83.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

