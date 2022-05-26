Pitcairn Co. Has $26.83 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Pitcairn Co. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,695 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 1.7% of Pitcairn Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $26,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 823.1% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.

IWB stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,540,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,525. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $209.78 and a one year high of $267.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.92.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

