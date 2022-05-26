Pitcairn Co. Has $2 Million Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYF. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,459,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,084,000. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research cut Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.26.

NYSE:SYF traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.42. 158,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,979,642. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.43. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

