Pitcairn Co. Has $2.65 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,523 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $42.20. 26,273,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,090,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.24 and its 200 day moving average is $48.65. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $58.42. The company has a market capitalization of $172.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.54.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

