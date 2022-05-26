Pitcairn Co. Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Pitcairn Co. cut its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 456.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 472.4% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on TFC. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

NYSE:TFC traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,385,227. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.14 and a 200-day moving average of $58.24.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.