Pitcairn Co. Decreases Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up 0.5% of Pitcairn Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.88.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,025.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total transaction of $1,922,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,167 shares of company stock worth $3,439,606 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZTS traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $163.03. 1,735,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,483,509. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.67 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.32 and a 200-day moving average of $200.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

