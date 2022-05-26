Pitcairn Co. Cuts Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Booking by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,524,551,000 after buying an additional 122,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,171,000 after buying an additional 18,508 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Booking by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,973,000 after buying an additional 140,070 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Booking by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after buying an additional 166,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its position in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 306,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $734,275,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,288. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2,460.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Booking from $3,400.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,790.79.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $86.39 on Thursday, hitting $2,233.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,884. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,796.45 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,192.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,288.10. The firm has a market cap of $90.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.07, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

