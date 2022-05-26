Pitcairn Co. Buys 118,217 Shares of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN)

Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 367,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,217 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Crown ElectroKinetics were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRKN. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Cannell & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 354,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRKN shares. Dawson James lowered their price target on Crown ElectroKinetics from $4.50 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crown ElectroKinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th.

CRKN traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 19,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,643. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.48.

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. The company offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. It develops and sells optical switching films. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.

