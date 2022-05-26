Pitcairn Co. Acquires 1,350 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.04.

UPS stock traded up $5.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $179.77. 71,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,392,439. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.63%.

In other news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

