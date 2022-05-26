Piper Sandler Raises Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target to $41.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

DK has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Delek US from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Delek US from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Delek US from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America upgraded Delek US from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Delek US from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.07.

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $28.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 1.65. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $29.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.51.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The business’s revenue was up 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delek US will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 10,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $425,291.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 48,387 shares of company stock worth $1,970,632 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,694,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,273,000 after acquiring an additional 446,408 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US by 8.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,180,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,967,000 after acquiring an additional 401,246 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Delek US by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,962,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,205,000 after acquiring an additional 150,965 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Delek US by 7.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,488,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,030,000 after acquiring an additional 249,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Delek US by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,466,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,561,000 after acquiring an additional 214,547 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

