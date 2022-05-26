Piper Sandler Cuts Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Price Target to $37.00

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BCYC. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.83.

BCYC opened at $15.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $466.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.55. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 12.14 and a current ratio of 12.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.59 and its 200-day moving average is $43.47.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 568.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 2,855.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 63,966 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $618,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 33.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $618,000. Institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

