Pinkcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,720.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 26th. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $392,106.88 and $1,720.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.76 or 0.00201471 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006287 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002864 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000480 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00010050 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001256 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.68 or 0.00328069 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001403 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 461,287,495 coins and its circulating supply is 436,027,059 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

