Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is $0.02. Ping Identity posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $0.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.60 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. Ping Identity’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PING shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

In other news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $2,604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $1,774,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 473,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,234,747.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,259,867. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ping Identity by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,288,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,991,000 after buying an additional 849,027 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,311,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,760,000 after acquiring an additional 126,956 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,672,000. Keenan Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,921,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,848,000 after acquiring an additional 591,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,424,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PING traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $19.66. The stock had a trading volume of 10,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,210. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.92. Ping Identity has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $30.40.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

