PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Trading 0.7% Higher

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP – Get Rating) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $99.55 and last traded at $99.52. Approximately 14,145 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 65,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.86.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.79.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period.

