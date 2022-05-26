PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 9,930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 206,726 shares.The stock last traded at $51.91 and had previously closed at $51.74.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.35.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 46.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

