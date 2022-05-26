Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Shares Down 5.3%

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $1.97. 74,649 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 184,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Pilbara Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.60 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pilbara Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Pilbara Minerals alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2.12.

Pilbara Minerals Limited explores for, develops, and operates mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pilbara Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilbara Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.