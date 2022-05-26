Pigeoncoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $8,290.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $310,607.57 and $8,290.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00006061 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

