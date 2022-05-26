Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $205-215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.40 million.Photronics also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.45-$0.55 EPS.

PLAB stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,801. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.70. Photronics has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $20.30.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $204.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.37 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Photronics will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLAB shares. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Photronics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Photronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Photronics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $189,895.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,593 shares in the company, valued at $2,639,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $36,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,481 shares of company stock worth $470,276 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Photronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Photronics by 62.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Photronics in the first quarter worth $241,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Photronics in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Photronics during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

