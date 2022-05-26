Phoenixcoin (PXC) Market Capitalization Achieves $382,351.69

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded 29.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded down 43.6% against the US dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $382,351.69 and approximately $466.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,379.74 or 0.99918080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00032874 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.93 or 0.00200403 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00095854 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00122795 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.16 or 0.00204606 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006074 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 86,396,475 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

