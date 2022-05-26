Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $55.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.00.

PFE stock opened at $53.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $301.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.44 and its 200-day moving average is $52.26.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

