Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on May 26th, 2022

Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGFGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the April 30th total of 710,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several brokerages have commented on PAHGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 555 ($6.98) to GBX 430 ($5.41) in a report on Monday, April 4th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Pets at Home Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PAHGF remained flat at $$3.56 during midday trading on Thursday. 20 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,519. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average of $5.33. Pets at Home Group has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $7.01.

Pets at Home Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

