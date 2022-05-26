Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the April 30th total of 710,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several brokerages have commented on PAHGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 555 ($6.98) to GBX 430 ($5.41) in a report on Monday, April 4th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Pets at Home Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.00.

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PAHGF remained flat at $$3.56 during midday trading on Thursday. 20 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,519. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average of $5.33. Pets at Home Group has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $7.01.

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.