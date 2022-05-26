Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) Senior Officer Sells C$29,882.00 in Stock

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) Senior Officer Mathew Wong sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.23, for a total transaction of C$29,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$24,659.34.

Mathew Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Petrus Resources alerts:

On Tuesday, May 17th, Mathew Wong sold 2,800 shares of Petrus Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.30, for a total transaction of C$6,440.00.

Shares of Petrus Resources stock opened at C$2.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.51. Petrus Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.41 and a 12-month high of C$2.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76. The stock has a market cap of C$299.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50.

Petrus Resources ( TSE:PRQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$25.07 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Petrus Resources Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Petrus Resources from C$2.80 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Petrus Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.