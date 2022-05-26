PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $80.70 Million

Posted by on May 26th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETSGet Rating) to report sales of $80.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PetMed Express’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $81.70 million and the lowest is $79.70 million. PetMed Express posted sales of $79.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetMed Express will report full-year sales of $286.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $285.30 million to $287.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $296.31 million, with estimates ranging from $295.50 million to $297.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PetMed Express.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

PETS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.73 million, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.55. PetMed Express has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $46.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PETS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of PetMed Express by 319.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PetMed Express by 9,448.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PetMed Express (Get Rating)

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PetMed Express (PETS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS)

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.