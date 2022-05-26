PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $80.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) to report sales of $80.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PetMed Express’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $81.70 million and the lowest is $79.70 million. PetMed Express posted sales of $79.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetMed Express will report full-year sales of $286.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $285.30 million to $287.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $296.31 million, with estimates ranging from $295.50 million to $297.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PetMed Express.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

PETS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.73 million, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.55. PetMed Express has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $46.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PETS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of PetMed Express by 319.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PetMed Express by 9,448.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

