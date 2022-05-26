Peter Levy Acquires 6,500 Shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Stock

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) COO Peter Levy purchased 6,500 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $94,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,061.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of RMBL opened at $13.52 on Thursday. RumbleON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $48.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.35. The company has a market cap of $216.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. RumbleON had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.54) EPS. Research analysts forecast that RumbleON, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RumbleON by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 869,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,754,000 after purchasing an additional 81,971 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RumbleON by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after purchasing an additional 22,024 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RumbleON by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 394,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,486,000 after purchasing an additional 123,895 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC increased its position in shares of RumbleON by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 306,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of RumbleON by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 178,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RMBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of RumbleON to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of RumbleON from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of RumbleON from $70.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of RumbleON from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

