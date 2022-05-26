Peter Levy Acquires 6,500 Shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Stock

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) COO Peter Levy purchased 6,500 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $94,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,061.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of RMBL opened at $13.52 on Thursday. RumbleON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $48.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.35. The company has a market cap of $216.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. RumbleON had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.54) EPS. Research analysts forecast that RumbleON, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.
RMBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of RumbleON to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of RumbleON from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of RumbleON from $70.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of RumbleON from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.
About RumbleON (Get Rating)
RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.
