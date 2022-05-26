Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, an increase of 1,606.7% from the April 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Pershing Square stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,545. Pershing Square has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $41.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.41.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Pershing Square’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

