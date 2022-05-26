Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.56

Shares of Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.56 and traded as high as C$1.69. Perseus Mining shares last traded at C$1.65, with a volume of 342,601 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The firm has a market cap of C$2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 12.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.56.
Perseus Mining Company Profile (TSE:PRU)
