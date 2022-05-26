Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-$2.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.49 billion-$4.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion.

Perrigo stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.13. The stock had a trading volume of 44,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.38 and a beta of 1.02. Perrigo has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.76.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -160.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Perrigo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $909,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $145,230.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Perrigo by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 759,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,822,000 after acquiring an additional 307,689 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth $587,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 366,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,242,000 after buying an additional 15,027 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

