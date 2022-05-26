Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “N/A” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €227.62 ($242.14).

RI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €220.00 ($234.04) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €222.00 ($236.17) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays set a €260.00 ($276.60) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €240.00 ($255.32) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($256.38) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

RI stock traded up €1.55 ($1.65) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €178.20 ($189.57). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,300. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of €107.25 ($114.10) and a 12 month high of €136.25 ($144.95). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €191.18 and its 200-day moving average is €196.92.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

