Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.29.

PRFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 21st.

In related news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Wimberly bought 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Perficient by 846.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Perficient by 1,971.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 290 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,354. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.58. Perficient has a one year low of $71.13 and a one year high of $153.28.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $222.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.66 million. Perficient had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 27.60%. Perficient’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

