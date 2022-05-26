PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Rench Wealth Management Inc.

Rench Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $4,373,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 30,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,958,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 76,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,320,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in PepsiCo by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 487,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,722,000 after buying an additional 24,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.97. 5,779,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,630,208. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.61 and a twelve month high of $177.62. The stock has a market cap of $233.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.