PEPS Coin Reaches One Day Volume of $143.00 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 26th. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and $143.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0318 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005282 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000435 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00139901 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 44.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

