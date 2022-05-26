People s United Financial Inc. Sells 2,412 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,156 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in FedEx by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in FedEx by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FDX opened at $204.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

