People s United Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,456,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,217,000 after purchasing an additional 258,701 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 5.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,503,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,614,000 after buying an additional 73,316 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 705,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,486,000 after purchasing an additional 20,162 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 7.9% during the third quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 595,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,373,000 after purchasing an additional 43,543 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,857,000 after buying an additional 31,750 shares during the period.

In related news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total transaction of $1,135,521.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,591 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,261.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $158.97 on Thursday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $152.90 and a 52-week high of $250.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.80 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.07.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROLL. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

