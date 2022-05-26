People s United Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Toro in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Toro by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Toro in the third quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Toro in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Toro by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $79.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $74.29 and a 1 year high of $115.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.30.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $932.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.07 million. Toro had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

In other Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $309,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.67.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

