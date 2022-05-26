People s United Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,087 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 731,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,066,000 after buying an additional 19,899 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cavco Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 370,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cavco Industries by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 229,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,766,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Cavco Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 225,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 169,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $209.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.74. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.70 and a 12 month high of $327.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.98.

CVCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $426.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Cavco Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.