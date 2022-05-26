People s United Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,112 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $32.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.98.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

MGM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.79.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

