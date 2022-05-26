People s United Financial Inc. Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,040 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Element Solutions by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 91,748 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Element Solutions by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 8,289 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Element Solutions by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Element Solutions by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Element Solutions by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

In other Element Solutions news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $207,226.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Element Solutions stock opened at $20.51 on Thursday. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.65.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 13.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

ESI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.91.

Element Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.