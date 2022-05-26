People s United Financial Inc. Has $1.23 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,560 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in Altria Group by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $53.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $97.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.24. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Altria Group Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.